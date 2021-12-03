VIDEO: Rana Daggubati says 'hello' in style as he kicks starts his day early morning

Rana Daggubati, who is not an avid social media user, shared a video to kickstart his weekend in style. The actor dropped a video saying hello as he begin his day early morning. Clad in a casual look with his go-to hat, the actor is all smiling beginning his day early around 6:30 AM.

In the video, Rana can be seen saying hello while travelling from the car. Well, it is not known whether he is going for a shoot or somewhere else. The hello from Rana made us start our day and weekend on a high note too.

A few days ago, Rana has posted his 'No sleep November' face and he still manages to pull off those uber-cool poses in the photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. The film's release has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He also has Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan, which is one of the most anticipated multi starrer movies of Tollywood and is slated to release in theatres on January 14, 2021.

He also has Netflix's web series Rana Naidu with his uncle Venkatesh Dggubati and untitled film Milind Rau.