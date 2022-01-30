VIDEO: Rana Daggubati spotted with wife Miheeka Bajaj at Mumbai airport

Rana Daggubati was spotted at Mumbai airport today with his wife Miheeka Bajaj. One can see in the video below, Rana sports a casual yet comfy look teamed with a hoodie while Miheeka is seen wearing a white sweatshirt with denim jeans. They were all smiles for the paps as they made their way inside the airport.

Well, Rana Daggubati keeps travelling to Mumbai for work meetings and his wife Miheeka always accompanies him. One of the adorable couples in Tollywood, Rana and Miheeka got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, check out their video below:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen alongside his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the web show Rana Naidu. They will be seen together in a web series which is an adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. The show will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

Besides the web show, Rana also has Pawan Kalyan co-starrer Bheemla Nayak and Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. Both the films are set to release in the first half of 2022.