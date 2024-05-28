VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna blushes as she calls Vijay Deverakonda her ‘favorite’; here’s how fans reacted

Rashmika Mandanna who graced the occasion of the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda starrer Gam Gam Ganesha last night (Monday) has made all her fans happy by revealing about her favorite co-star. Yes, you read that right. In a fun banter with Vijay Deverakonda's brother, the Geetha Govindam actress spoke about her absolute favorite at the event.

Anand Deverakonda puts Rashmika on spot

Rashmika Mandanna made heads turn when she arrived at the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film yesterday (May 27). What caught everyone’s attention was when Anand put Rashmika on the spot and asked her about her favorite co-star.

Hearing the question, the Animal actress could not help but blush and eventually confessed that Vijay Deverakonda is her favorite co-actor.

At first, Mandanna tried avoiding the question and said, ''Anand, you're family, don't put me in a spot like this." However, amidst the loud cheers from fans chanting 'Rowdy Rowdy', Rashmika finally gave in and confessed that Vijay Deverakonda who is fondly called Rowdy Boy is her favorite co-star.

Check the video below!

Rashmika Mandanna expresses her desire to work with Sai Rajesh

The pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda and Pragati Srivastava starrer comedy film unfolded in Hyderabad last night. What took the event to another level altogether was when Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the venue.

Taking the opportunity, She openly expressed her strong desire to work with the director Sai Rajesh. Touched by his last film, Baby, Rashmika was moved to tears and has been wanting to work with him since then.

Further, the diva also expressed her strong desire to portray a complex character under his guidance. So what do you think are we going to see the duo collaborating anytime in the near future? Let us know in the comment section.

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika has several exciting projects in the pipeline. Starting with the most awaited release of this year, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The upcoming sequel movie directed by Sukumar is set to release on August 15.

Furthermore, Rashmika is also set to share the screen with Dhanush for the first time in their upcoming film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Besides her upcoming Telugu and Tamil movies, the actress would also feature as Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, in the movie Chhaava starring alongside Vicky Kaushal.

