VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna bumps into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash

The Ambani residence was buzzing with glamour and grandeur as the who's who of Bollywood and South film industry gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in style. Among the celebrities who graced the event were the power couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Atlee with wife Priya, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and others. The evening was nothing short of a star-studded affair filled with warmth and glamour.

Celebrities graced the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambanis’

Rashmika Mandanna, the South Indian sensation who has been making waves in the Hindi film industry, was a vision in an off-white saree. Her elegance and grace turned heads as she arrived at the Ambani residence. Her presence at the event added an extra dose of glamour and charm.

Deepika Padukone graced the occasion along with hubby Ranveer Singh and exuded elegance in a bright red dhoti set. However, what stole the show was the warm interaction between the stars. When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh crossed paths with Rashmika Mandanna, hugs and quick conversations ensued. Their camaraderie and the way they greeted one another was really adorable and a sight that you won’t want to miss.

Check out the video below:

Rashmika’s upcoming projects

The sensational actress from the south will soon be seen sharing screen space with none other than the Rockstar of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, and renowned actor Anil Kapoor. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work on Arjun Reddy.

Rashmika is also set to reprise her character as Srivalli in the second installment of the Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by the talented filmmaker, Sukumar, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in the leading role. The movie will hit the theatres on Independence Day next year.

ALSO READ: Fresh off Jawan's success, Atlee and wife Priya attend Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; VIDEO