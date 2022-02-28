VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna calls Sai Pallavi 'cute' and crowd goes berserk as she praises her at AMJ event

Sai Pallavi graced the grand pre-release event of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The stadium was filled with claps and whistles as Sai Pallavi took over the stage with Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, director Sukumar and others. However, the highlight of the evening was Rashmika's small and heartwarming speech for Sai Pallavi.

Praising Sai Pallavi for creating a massive place in the hearts of the Telugu audience as well, Rashmika said, "So proud of what you have created...proud of what she has created and you can see the love she has been receiving. Thank you for coming here...We feel happy and honoured by your presence."

As she looked back at Sai Pallavi during her speech, Rashmika said, "she is so cute na," and the crowd went berserk.

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh and Sukumar graced the event as the guests. The Shyam Singha Roy actress and Sharwanand have earlier shared screen space in Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Meanwhile, Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is releasing on March 4. Directed by Tirumala Kishore, the film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

The trailer of AMJ was released yesterday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

