VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna clicked in no makeup and simple suit look; Signs autographs for fans in Delhi

Rashmika Mandanna who is leaving no stone unturned to promote Dulquer Salmaan co-starrer Sita Ramam was papped today in Delhi. Rashmika is literally living a suitcase life as she has been travelling city to city for the shooting of her upcoming films and promotions. She was papped today again in a simple look.

Earlier today, she was clicked in a simple suit sans makeup. Known for her bubbly nature, the Pushpa actress also signed autographs for her fans. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam follows a love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his ladylove, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna is playing a character named Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim. Sumanth Akkineni will also be seen in a very significant role. In Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, Sita Ramam is gearing to release in theatres worldwide on August 5 this year.

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika Mandanna's video below:

Meanwhile, the Saami Saami girl is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with multiple films in the pipeline, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Said to be a heartwarming story about life and family, Goodbye is releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji is backing the project in collaboration with Vikash Bahl.

Talking about her South films, Rashmika Mandanna will soon kickstart shooting for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun.