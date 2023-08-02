VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna combines elegant Korean fashion with street style; gets clicked in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna was photographed in Mumbai recently. The actress kept it simple and nailed the art of looking casual yet stylish. Rashmika was effortlessly stunning in a simple black outfit. Combining elegant Korean fashion with street style, the actress looked her best while interacting with the photographers.

Rashmika Mandanna waves and interacts with the media as she gets clicked in Mumbai

The Dear Comrade actress was her welcoming self as she interacted with the photographers. She was spotted on location in Versova. The actress is everywhere as she is managing multiple films in various languages. The actress currently has several projects lined up back-to-back.

Well, more power to Rashmika for juggling between multiple industries. Her upcoming films are rather interesting, to say the least. Most of them are movies that are highly anticipated. As she is part of both Pushpa 2: The Rule and Animal, it is safe to say the actress is bagging great projects one after the other.

In terms of her sense of style, Rashmika has always stated that her personal style is minimalistic. She has also revealed herself to be a huge believer in comfortable fashion. Through her outfits, Rashmika opined that she is going for the ideal blend of comfort and style.

On the professional front

The first half of 2023 has already come to an end, and Rashmika has had two releases already. With Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, her two releases were in Tamil and Hindi. Even with the mixed reviews, Varisu emerged as the highest-grossing film in Vijay’s career.

Her presence in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Animal makes it clear that the actress will be seen in mass entertainers in the second half of the year as well. As she reprises the role of Srivalli, the actress will hopefully have a meaty role to play in the film that will justify her acting potential. Along with Rashmika, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will also be reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal will have her paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This film is also touted to do wonders for Rashmika’s ever-rising career.

