VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna joins Saami Saami trend for Pushpa: The Rise and nails it

Rashmika Mandanna has won millions of hearts with her simple yet bubbly personality. The upcoming pan-Indian star rightly deserves the tag of 'National Crush' and her latest video is proof. Rashmika Mandanna has joined the trend of her own song, Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise and she nails it.

Sharing the video of her doing the signature step from the song, which also features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I’ve been seeing so many of you doing this reel and I also wanted to join the partyyyy..so made one myself.. I hope many more of you join us in our mass party.."

Take a look at the video below:

Saami Saami is sung by Rajalakshmi Senthiganesh and this party number has lyrics by Viveka and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Check out the full song below:

The first of two cinematic parts is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the film is scheduled to release on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Allu Arjun will be seen in a role of a truck driver while Rashmika plays his love interest in the film.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.