VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna looks breathtakingly gorgeous in rose red lehenga; Rules the ramp with her expression

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the country. The actress works primarily in South Indian films but has managed to crack a few Bollywood projects too, in due course. She is a household name and her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos from her personal life, online. The Geetha Govindam actress was recently spotted at a Mumbai based event today evening.

Rashmika walked the ramp in her gorgeous rose red Varun Bahl floral designed lehenga. The actress looked absolutely breath-taking as she walked the ramp with poise, flair and with great confidence. She graced the photographers with many photos of her as she gave flying kisses, sent a heart and greeted namaste to everyone present at the high profile event. Her presence made the event grander than it already was.

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna walking the ramp, HERE

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s photos from the event:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town journey will continue with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and shoot for the same is underway.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is also the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the bi-lingual drama titled Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

Apart from the movie projects, Rashmika is expected to grace Karan Johar's gossip show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun.

