VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna makes a stylish appearance in black as she cuts cake with paparazzi at airport

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday, yesterday, April 4 and received unconditional love from fans and friends. The day got a little more special as paparazzi who click the beauty daily surprised her with a cake at the airport. The actress was spotted at the Hyderabad and paps surprised her with a yummy chocolate cake on her birthday.

Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous as she opted for a stylish yet comfy look in all black. She wore a black tank top and paired them up with matching joggers and pointed heel boots. The actress completed her look with her no-makeup and looked super happy as she cut her birthday cake with the paps. She also followed all the COVID-19 norms and maintained distance as well as had her mask on all the time.

Rashmika Mandanna often gets snapped in and out of the city by the paparazzi. She is favourite face for them as she makes sure to always smile, interact and treat the paps with utmost kindness and love.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the birthday was full of surprises as many updates from Rashmika's next were announced. In South, she has Pushpa and also bagged a film opposite Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi. Yesterday, the first look was released and it showed her playing a never seen before role.

In Bollywood, She has Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

