VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna opts for a comfy airport look in baggy pants, sports bra and bomber jacket

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna was in Mumbai to kickstart her 3rd Bollywood project, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress is now heading back to Hyderabad. Rashmika was spotted at Mumbai airport in her comfiest look. The Pushpa actor opted for baggy pants teamed with a sports bra and a bomber jacket.

One can see in the video, Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles for the paps and also shows her signature love sign before making her way inside the airport. Recently, the young actress posted her post workout photo wearing a black sports bra and a pair of yoga pants.

However, she was not sure about how her fans would react to the picture. Sharing about it, Rashmika wrote, "I don’t know if I am allowed to post this picture.. many of you will not like it.. but posting this story to say that the key to your fitness goals is consistency.. with workout, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey.. just be consistent and enjoy it.. it won’t be fun for a while but when you get used to it, you’ll realise… Sending my love to you."

Rashmika is literally living suitcase life. While Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Besides, she also has Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: VIDEO: Ram Charan's Ayyappa Deeksha begins; Actor poses for paps barefoot at Mumbai airport