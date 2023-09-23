Video: Rashmika Mandanna performs aarti of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai; dons floral ethnic look

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. Acting in films like Pushpa, Seetha Ramam, and Varisu, the actress has proved her mettle time and again. In the most recent update, the Dear Comrade actress was spotted at producer Bhushan Kumar’s office in Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna seeks Bappa’s blessings

As always, Rashmika radiated elegance, without losing out on her natural affinity towards effortless style. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a pink floral kurta set. The Devadas actress was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at the producer’s office. She also performed aarti of Lord Ganesha, after offering her prayers.

Check out the video below!

Rashmika on the work front

The actress was previously seen in the Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu. The film was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and featured Sidharth Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and more in prominent roles, apart from Rashmika herself. The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under his production banner RSVP Movies, along with Amar Butala and Garuma Mehta.

The actress would next be seen in the Hindi film Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame. The film also features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and more. She would be playing the character of Geetanjali, and the makers of the film have released her first look poster. The film is set to hit the silver screen on December 1st, this year.

Additionally, the Goodbye actress is also filming for the sequel of her 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa. She would be reprising the character of Molleti Srivalli, who is Pushpa’s wife. The film features familiar faces like Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and more in prominent roles. It was recently announced that the film would hit the theaters on Independence Day, 2024.

ALSO READ: Animal New Poster OUT: Rashmika Mandanna introduces herself as the innocent wife to Ranbir Kapoor’s character