Video: Rashmika Mandanna steps out with her furry friend Aura in Mumbai; Asks paparazzi to stay safe

Rashmika Mandanna clicked with her pet dog Aura after Shopping in Mumbai. The actress takes selfie with policemen politely asks paparazzi to stay safe while working

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular celebrities of the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. Not just her acting but her beauty and down-to-earth nature are praised by all. The actress recently got the tag of National crush, which shows her craze among the audience.

Due to the relaxation in lockdown, Rashmika stepped out shopping with her furry friend Aura in the evening. The paparazzi thronged around her car to get pictures of her. The actress gently thanked everyone and also asked everyone to stay safe amid the pandemic. She also took a selfie with two policemen but with masks on. Rashmika can see her in an off-white oversized tee and denim shorts with sports shoes. She completed her look with a black mask. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

