VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna's first-day shoot for The Girlfriend unveiled
Rashmika Mandanna starts the shoot for her next film The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled by Allu Arvind.
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to feature in a movie as the lead role. The film written and directed by actor-director Rahul Ravindran has begun its shoot today.
The film called The Girlfriend has brought in Allu Arjun’s father and mainstream producer Allu Arvind producing it with music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. The makers have also dropped a video for the same.
Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for The Girlfriend
The video features the team fulfilling the initial pooja ceremony for the film and shooting the first shot for the film, instigating the shoot’s beginning. The film also marks Rashmika’s 24th film.
Earlier, a first look at her new film had caused a stir and intrigued many as well. This also creates anticipation of what the actress is next set to feature on the screen and what kind of intriguing story it will present.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Workfront
Rashmika Mandanna is currently the most sought-after actor of recent times. Be it Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil, the filmmakers are opting for her as the lead role in many films.
Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Tamil film Varisu along with Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and in a Hindi film called Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra directed by Shantanu Bagchi.
Moreover, Rashmika was recently seen in the Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. The film had an ensemble cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles as well.
The film focuses on a troubled father-son bond which takes a wild and ferocious turn after an attempt on his father’s life makes him traverse unconventional paths, only to take revenge and gain the approval of his father.
The film written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a massive hit in theaters with opinions about it being the most polarizing one for a movie this year. Furthermore, the actress is also set to reprise her role in the film Pushpa 2: The Rule as Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar.
ALSO READ: Yash19: Sai Pallavi to star opposite KGF actor in his new Pan-India film?
