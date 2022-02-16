VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna's intense workout moves will make your jaw drop

Rashmika Mandanna is not just known for her sizzling looks but is also in the headlines due to her praise-worthy physic. Many times, the Pushpa star is papped after a rigorous workout session. The fans are highly inspired by the actress’s dedication to her fitness regime.

This brings us to some interesting videos. These clips have the star working on her fitness. Rashmika Mandanna is seen performing some intense workout moves. This video was captioned as, “Challenge yourself !” The video will inspire you for sure.

Check out the video below:

Right now, Rashmika Mandanna is tied up with promoting her romantic comedy Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. With Sharwanand as the other lead, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 25 February.

Just yesterday, the film’s leads were seen at promotions twinning in white. Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a kaftan dress , while Khushbu Sundar attended the event in a yellow saree. Sharwanand also graced the event in a dazzling ensemble.