VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to paparazzo’s imitation of Allu Arjun's viral Pushpa hook step is unmissable

Rashmika Mandanna puts a smile on everyone’s faces once again with her cute expressions and down-to-earth personality. The actress was recently spotted at the airport, wearing a casual outfit with blue jeans and a plain white tee. However, it is not her look that stole the show this time.

Rashmika Mandanna’s friendly gesture to a paparazzo wins hearts

As the actress sat in her car, one of the members from the paparazzi was excited to show her a video. As seen from the reflection on the car’s window, the video featured a fan’s dance moves as he tried to imitate Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj’s viral hook step from the Pushpa Pushpa song.

Check out the Pushpa Pushpa song

Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rule

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule. The actress previously stole hearts in Pushpa: The Rise with her stunning screen presence.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is an upcoming highly anticipated Pan-Indian film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film also stars Sunil, Anasuya, Brahmaji, and others in supporting roles.

Pushpa: The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar and the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in as the film’s music director.

The shooting of Pushpa: The Rule has been going on smoothly, with minimal breaks in between. If everything goes according to plan, the film can be expected to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and other languages.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming project

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will also star in The Girlfriend, written and directed by Rahul Ravindran of Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2 fame.

