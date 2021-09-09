VIDEO: Ravi Teja spotted rushing to ED office amidst paps and police in connection to Drugs Case
After Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and others, Ravi Teja is the 5th Tollywood personality to appear before ED. The actor will be questioned in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case. One can see in the video, Ravi Teja rushing inside the office amidst paps and high police security.
Earlier, director Puri Jagannadh, former actress turned producer Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati were grilled by ED. A total of 10 people from Tollywood have been summoned, including a private club manager for their involvement in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket. The celebs will appear before ED until September 22. Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, actors Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu and Ravi Teja's driver Srinivas are also among those to be questioned.
Check out the video of Ravi Teja at ED office Hyderabad:
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also gathered details of the investigations conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's prohibition and excise department.
The drugs racket was exposed on July 2, 2017 after customs officials arrested musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.
On investigation, they reportedly shared to the investigators that they were supplying drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.
A total of 12 cases were registered, 30 people were arrested while 62 individuals including 11 people connected with Tollywood were examined by the SIT under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code.