VIDEO: Rebel star Prabhas returns to Hyderabad amidst Kalki 2898 AD's trailer announcement

It is not wrong to say that Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is the most awaited movie of this year. Ahead of its theatrical release on June 27, the makers are planning to drop the trailer of the film on June 10.

Meanwhile, our very own Bhairava is back in Hyderabad city. The Rebel star Prabhas was papped at the airport this morning.

Prabhas lands in Hyderabad amidst Kalki 2898 AD trailer announcement

Prabhas has returned to Hyderabad city amidst his most awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD's trailer announcement. The Rebel star was spotted at the airport, clad in a black hoodie with grey track pants, black shoes, and a cap. Prabhas had covered his face with a mask perhaps to avoid attention.

Meanwhile, the makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled its most-awaited trailer's release date, today (June 5). They also have shared a new intriguing poster of the film.

The makers took to the X (formerly called Twitter) account to share a new poster from the upcoming sci-fi thriller and wrote, “A New World Awaits! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.”

In the poster, the Adipurush actor can be seen standing on a sand mountain, and immersed in some deep thought. The poster also mentioned, “Everything is about to change.”

Recently, the Saalar actor was seen at the mega pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD that happened at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on May 22, 2024.

After building much anticipation among fans, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD finally unveiled their special robot, Bujji, and the star of the movie, Bhairava, at the grand event.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian sci-fi thriller directed by celebrated filmmaker Nag Ashwin. It is a large-scale project with a massive budget and an ensemble cast that promises to change the dynamic of Indian sci-fi cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD features a brilliant star cast that includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of a fictional empty future civilization and the story revolves around the Kalki, the tenth and last form of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

The film is produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies label. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the soundtrack for the anticipated sci-fi thriller. Kalki 2898 AD is set to be released in theaters on June 27, 2024. So you better book your calendars from now.

