VIDEO: RRR cast & crew leave Ram Charan overwhelmed by celebrating his birthday with fireworks, balloons, cake

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is touted to be a historical fiction and it also features Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Social media is full of birthday wishes and photos as mega power star Ram Charan ringed in his 36th birthday today. Celebrities shared photos with him while sending him their best regards. A very special wish to the actor came by the team of RRR, who celebrated the day in all force one would expect for the mighty Alluri Sitarama Raju. RRR’s official Twitter handle shared a short video glimpse from the birthday celebration and sent their wishes to the actor.

Taking to their social media, the team shared a video and wrote, "A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night.. We hope you loved it, @alwaysramcharan #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies" In the video, it can be seen how the whole team of RRR along with director SS Rajamouli gathered around to wish the actor, in the best way possible.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Allu Arjun shares photo with his ‘sweetest brother’ while sending him wishes

With a whole lot of fireworks, balloons and cake, an overwhelmed Ram Charan was seen hugging the crew members and thanking them for the surprise. Apart from Ram Charan, RRR features Jr NTR, , in the lead roles. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is the director's next after the grand Baahubali series. The film boasts of a great lineup of casts the movie promises to be a record breaker and huge blockbuster in the making. RRR comes out in theatres on October 13, 2021. A day before Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers shared a special poster and whished him ahead of his birthday.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×