VIDEO: RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli flaunt bright smiles as they chill between shots in Ukraine

Ace Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is one of the biggest and highly anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. Along with the two biggest actors of Tollywood, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the movie boasts of a diverse ensemble cast from all over the world. The film is talked about as it is the biggest multistarrer movie and fans are excited for the explosive content the actors would deliver in RRR. As the team of RRR along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently busy shooting for the last schedule in Ukraine, these new photos of them together from the sets are a fresh breath of air.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a happy candid video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR from the sets of RRR in Ukraine. Both twinning in black can be seen all smiles as Rajamouli gets ready for the camera to start rolling. Sharing the video, the RRR team wrote, "@AlwaysRamCharan@tarak9999&@ssrajamouli chilling in-between shots!!"

Recently, Jr NTR shared a photo flaunting his first-ever ID card on a film set and Rajamouli photobombed his pics. Ram Charan also shared a priceless selfie with the team of RRR from the airplane.

RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of two of the freedom fighters of India. Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, while Jr. NTR is seen as Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors and will be seen in pivotal roles and the movie marks their Telugu debut. RRR also features Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. RRR will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages on October 13, 2021, ahead of Dussehra.