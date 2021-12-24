Video: RRR team grace The Kapil Sharma Show; Jr NTR and Ram Charan groove on Nacho Nacho

Star cast of magnum opus RRR, along with director SS Rajamouli graced The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR twinned in black, while Ram Charan sizzled in a cool orange jacket along with olive green trousers. From the looks of it, the RRR team had a blast on the comedy show as actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan danced to the tunes of their song Nacho Nacho from the film.

Giving an insight into the episode, the makers wrote on social media, “@Krushna_KAS aur @kikusharda ka @tarak9999 aur @AlwaysRamCharan ke saath ye nacho nacho dance kaisa laga? Aisi hi masti lekar aa rahi hai #RRR ki team #TheKapilSharmaShow par jald hi!”

The makers of the period drama are leaving no stone unturned to promote their latest venture. SS Rajamouli is also seen taking an active part in these promotional events. RRR team is slated to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house during the weekend for promotions ahead of the film’s release on 7 January 2022.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR is adapted from K V Vijayendra Prasad’s story. The movie also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in crucial roles.

The SS Rajamouli directorial which is said to have been made on a massive budget, revolves around the life of two revolutionaries played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In the film, these two are up against the British Raj and Nizam.