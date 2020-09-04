VIDEO: Sai Pallavi arrives at a college in Trichy for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam; Clicks pictures with fans

One can see in the viral photos and video, dressed in a simple salwar suit, Sai Pallavi arrives at the college for her exams and also poses for selfies with fans.

Known for her strong roles in films like Premam and Fidaa, South actress Sai Pallavi recently appeared for her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy. The actress who is already an MBBS was spotted at MAM College in Trichy for her further exams. One can see in the viral photos and video, dressed in a simple salwar suit, Sai Pallavi arrives at the college for her exams and also poses for selfies with fans. The actress happily posed with girls after appearing her exams. The Maari 2 actress covered her face with a mask and a dupatta over her head.

Known for her simplicity, Sai Pallavi had no starry tantrums and made sure to be a part of the exams like every other student present there. Sai Pallavi has completed her medical studies in 2016 from the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. During one of the interviews, the stunner had said that she doesn't plan anything in life. She had said that even if she gets good opportunities and challenging roles to play, she will stick to the medical profession no matter what. Looks like Sai Pallavi is doing everything she has dreamt for and is setting major goals for all the young girls out there.

In her films, she has appears with no makeup and has stated that it has been her motto to inspire body positivity.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story.

She also has Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam, and it also stars Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das and Priya Mani in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim wish Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal on her birthday with throwback photos

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×