VIDEO: Sai Pallavi wears a burqa to a theatre in Hyderabad to watch Shyam Singha Roy

The ‘Lovestory’ actress wore a burqa and reached the Sri Ramulu theatre in Erragadda in Hyderabad last night to watch 'Shyam Singha Roy'. She was reportedly accompanied by her director Rahul Sankrityan to witness the audience's euphoria in the theatres.

Surprisingly, no one recognised the actress while watching the movie. A video of the actress in a burqa has surfaced on social media and is currently going viral as fans are sharing it all over the Internet.

In the video, she can see paying a surprise visit to the theatre to witness the audience's reaction. The video also features her looking at the audience cheer during one of her dance performances in 'Shyam Singha Roy'. In the end, she lifted her burqa and flaunted her bright smile.

Shyam Singha Roy is having a decent run at the box office. The film hit the theatres on December 24 ahead of Christmas. The lead actors totally impressed the audiences with their chemistry and performance. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the three leading actresses in the film that has an original story by Satyadev Janga.