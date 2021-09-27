VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni enjoys cycling in the rain with best company; Calls it 'UNBREAKABLE'

Be it pilates, animal flow, yoga or weight-training, you name it and Samantha Akkineni has tried it all. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to being regular at the gym. She makes sure to be in the best shape. Nowadays, the Oh Baby actress is enjoying cycling as her fitness regime.

Sharing a video of her enjoying cycling in the rain, Sam wrote, "Riding in the rain with the best company." She reposted the same reels on her story and captioned it, "Unbreakable'. Samantha Akkineni's latest cycling video proves that fitness can come in any form. A much-needed Monday motivation?

Take a look:

Samantha Akkineni and her new love for cycling #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/e0KUQEZKL0 — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) September 27, 2021

Sam recently had a gala time riding her bike with BFF Shilpa Reddy. After announcing that she wants to take a break of a month or two from work, Sam posted a few photos of herself cycling along with other friends.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni recently wrapped up the shoot for director Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam. She also has Vignesh Shivan's bilingual film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.