VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni REACTS to 'hundred other rumours' and about her shifting to Mumbai

A lot of is being written and spoken about Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's personal life. It is also being said that Samantha is planning to shift to Mumbai. Sam recently interacted with fans and during her q&a session on Instagram, she said it is not true and that she will continue living in Hyderabad very happily.

Amid rumours of marital discord with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha also said that just like a hundred other rumours, her shifting to Mumbai is also 'not true'. "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily," said Samantha Akkineni in a video to her fans.

Sam also expressed her wish to collaborate her fashion label Saaki with 's Nush. Saaki completed a year of its launch yesterday and to celebrate it, Sam decided to interact with her fans on IG.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya during an interview with Film Companion Hyderabad said the gossip about his personal life is painful. Sharing his thoughts on how news is used to create TRPs, the Love Story actor said, "Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me."