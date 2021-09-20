VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni slams reporter for asking about separation rumours with Naga Chaitanya in the temple

It is being a while in the tinsel town about Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's separation rumours. Although neither of them confirmed anything, there are several speculations about their relationship. Recently Samantha slammed a reporter for asking about separation rumours with her husband Chaitanya in the temple.

Samantha, who is currently on a break, went to Tirupati to seek blessings and when a media person asked Samantha about her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she replied furiously, “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head. The video of Samantha's reply to the reporter is currently going viral on social media.

The rumours of the couple separation sparked when Samantha dropped Akkineni surname from her social media pages. When asked about the same in an interview with Film Companion, the actress refused to speak and said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

However, Pinkvilla has exclusively also learnt that, "Samantha actually wanted to start a family with Chaitanya and she didn't sign any project or read scripts for the same reason."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave and had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members.