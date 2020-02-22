VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni steals the show as the Jaanu star arrives after vacation from Dubai; Check it out

Actor Samantha was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she arrived there after her vacation in Dubai. She was last seen in Jaanu, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil film 96.

Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she landed there from Dubai. The actor stunned everyone at the airport with her sizzling looks. She kept it cool with a high bun and completed the look with a tote bag, and she was seen engaging in a casual talk with her security.

On the work front, it is being reported that Samantha has been roped in to play a female lead in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film will mark the second collaboration of Jr NTR and the director. Though hearsay has that that the film will have two female leads – Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding the other cast members.

Samantha was seen last in the Telugu movie Jaanu, which is a remake of Tamil film, 96. The film hit the big screens earlier this month. There are reports which suggest that the star will be paired with actor Prasanna for her next film, which will be directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The director rose to fame after his movies Game Over and Maaya. In a recent media interaction, Prasanna confirmed that he will be acting as the male lead in the director’s next yet to be titled Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

