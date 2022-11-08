VIDEO: Samantha breaks down as she talks about her battle; Proves again she is a fierce fighter and powerful
The 'change-maker’, 'fashion queen', 'fearless', among others are the terms that describe Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently wearing different hats, professionally.
As we all know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is battling with many things on a personal level, but she continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her work assignments. Sam is putting up a brave front every day. The actress, yesterday, kickstarted promotions of her upcoming film Yashoda which sees her in another strong character.
Samantha, who has always taken pride in being self-made, recently spoke about her battles as she suffers from a rare autoimmune condition called myositis. She said, "some days are good and some days are bad," but 'you need to fight'.
The Oh! Baby star broke down while talking about the same but smiled saying, "you win in the end," and that only reflects that she is a strong personality.