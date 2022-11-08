VIDEO: Samantha breaks down as she talks about her battle; Proves again she is a fierce fighter and powerful

She might not be perfect, but she is a true fighter! The 'change-maker’, 'fashion queen', 'fearless', among others are the terms that describe Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently wearing different hats, professionally.

As we all know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is battling with many things on a personal level, but she continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her work assignments. Sam is putting up a brave front every day. The actress, yesterday, kickstarted promotions of her upcoming film Yashoda which sees her in another strong character.