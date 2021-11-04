VIDEO: Samantha is on 'can't stop, won't stop' mode as she does a deadlift workout on Diwali

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the steel woman has tried every kind of workout regimen—from strength training, deadlift, crunches, cycling, animal flow workout and more. The stunner has now shared a couple of videos of her doing a deadlift workout, crunches, push-ups to name a few. The actress has kickstarted Diwali on an intense mode and it speaks volumes about her dedication and persistence.

One can see in the video, the actress doing a deadlift, a weight-training exercise that is not everyone's cup of tea. Sam has evidently gotten much stronger and toned body and is setting major fitness goals like never before. As we all know, she is very particular about her workout and makes sure to hit the gym even during her busy shooting schedule.

Rise and shine is what Samantha preaches and her latest video is proof!

On the professional front, Samantha has wrapped up shooting for mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, directed by Gunasekhar and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, the Majili actress also announced two new bilingual films- one with director duo Harish and Hari Shankar and another with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.