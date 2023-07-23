VIDEO: Samantha chops off her hair; Flaunts dramatic new look as she spends time at the beach

Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn’t one to follow the norm! The stunner, who is currently on a 'healing break', has switched it up to shorter hair look with cooler highlights framing her face. One can see in the video, Samantha is flaunting her new haircut and she looks effortlessly beautiful.

It seems to be a big year for haircut switch-ups as most celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others have gone shorter. Samantha has too joined the short hair look club.



ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu updates fans on her acting break; gives glimpse of morning ritual