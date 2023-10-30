VIDEO: Samantha exudes beauty in traditional; Rashmika Mandanna flaunts wide smile at Mumbai airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna were clicked at the Mumbai airport recently. They showcased their individual style in their unique airport looks. Samantha and Rashmika made a striking appearance as they arrived in the city of dreams.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the Mumbai airport exuding elegance in traditional attire. She donned a vibrant yellow kurta paired with an onion-pink dupatta. Samantha complemented her look with exquisite statement jewelry. As the Eega actress made her way through the parking area to board her vehicle, she interacted with the paparazzi, wearing a radiant smile that lit up the surroundings.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna also graced the Mumbai airport with her presence, looking effortlessly chic in a deep blue coordinated ensemble. She added a touch of glamor with stylish black shades and completed her look with a black handbag. As she walked into the parking area for her car, the Pushpa actress graciously posed for photographs with enthusiastic fans and paparazzi. Her infectious smile added a touch of warmth to the scene.

Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. It was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also starred Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and others.

Samantha's upcoming endeavors are equally enthralling. She will appear in the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel, which will be helmed by Raj and DK.

This is their second collaboration, following the popular Family Man Season 2, which starred Manoj Bajpayee. Citadel India also stars Varun Dhawan and is bankrolled by the Russo Brothers, who are most known for their work on the Avengers franchise. The American version of the series starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the Sidharth Malhotra film Mission Majnu, will next be featured in another Hindi film. The film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is said to be an action-thriller by the director after his previous film Kabir Singh. The film recently released a single that showcased the romantic angle of the movie.

Rashmika also shared an update about her next film with director Rahul Ravindran recently. A title first look of her film The Girlfriend was dropped on social media, which would feature her in the leading role. The film, which is being produced by Geetha Arts, appears to be a thrilling love story with an unusual take on the subject.

