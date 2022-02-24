VIDEO: Samantha gives sneak peek into her new workout training & healthy breakfast; Calls it 'nagin drill'

It is well-known fact that Samantha is an avid fitness freak and she follows a very unique routine too. The actress experiments with her workout routines and doesn't stick to one. Yet again, the stunner has introduced us to a new type of workout as she shared a glimpse on her Instagram handle.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her new workout training. She can be seen dodging the stick as her trainer moves it all over he body. Well, the actress also has a name for this new workout, it is called 'Nagin Mobility drill'. Clad in brown athleisure wear, she looks stunning in her no makeup and glowy face. Going by the video, Samantha looks excited about trying her hands on the new workout training and we can't wait to witness more of it.

To maintain a healthy lifestyle and for their body, Samantha does weightlifting, mediation, yoga, plant-based exercise, cardio, pilates and follows a good diet. The actress recently gave a glimpse of the morning breakfast bowl features a vibrant green blended base that has been topped with dry fruits and nuts like pistachio, chia seeds, and coconut shavings. Take a look at her delicious breakfast here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen next in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, where she will be seen as a princess as revealed in the first look poster which was released recently. She also has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The film is set to hit the theatres on her birthday April 28.

The Jaanu actress is currently busy shooting for the pan-Indian film Yashoda.

