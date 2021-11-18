VIDEO: Samantha jokes about taking 'bridal bookings' as she applies eyeshadow on her makeup artist

Samantha has shared a hilarious video of her doing makeup for her friend and makeup artist Sadhna Singh. One can see in the video, Sam is painting Sadhna Singh's face with shimmer eyeshadow. Stylist Preetham Jukalker can be seen applying lipstick on the nose and it is insane. It is pure madness and will help everyone beat the blues.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "Bridal booking open @sadhnasingh @jukalker (sic)." The Oh Baby actress is currently in Chennai to celebrate Nayanthara's birthday. The actress along with her team is also wrapping up the left portion for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two projects releasing in 2022- Shaakunthalam by Shantaruban Gnanasekharan and Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

After announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she signed a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, to be helmed by newcomer Shantharuban. The untitled flick will be produced by SR Prabhu under their home banner, Dream Warrior Pictures.

Also Read: Nayanthara's next titled Connect; FIRST LOOK poster unveiled on her 37th birthday