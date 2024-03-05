VIDEO: Samantha keeps her airport look comfy in kaftan style kurta set and Rs 2,73,000 LV bag; clicked in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the most popular names amongst the Indian cinema audience. The actress, who had taken a hiatus from work following health concerns, revealed quite recently that she is getting back to work, and even shared behind the scenes videos of her dubbing for her upcoming show.

In the latest update, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport earlier today. It is assumed that Samantha is in the city for work, however there has been no official confirmation regarding this. As always, the actress nailed her airport look, sporting a brown kaftan style kurta set, which she paired with a pair of shades as well. Additionally, the actress was also seen carrying a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag, which is said to be worth close to 2,73,000 INR. The actress who was on her way to her car, also graciously posed for a photo with a fan.

Check out her look below:

Samantha completes 14 years in the film industry

Quite recently, on February 25th, Samantha completed a major milestone in her career. The day marked the 14th year of release of her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesaave, which means, she completed her 14 years in the industry as well. The actress took to social media to share her excitement, where she shared a video counting the number of years in her hand.

Advertisement

Check out the video below:

Lady Superstar Nayanthara also turned to social media to extend her congratulations to the actress, where she wrote: “Congratulations on 14 years Sam; More power to you”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the workfront

Samantha was last seen in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy film Kushi, which also featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film, which garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics at the time of release, also featured Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Sharad Kelkar and many more in crucial roles.

The actress will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American web-series, titled Citadel. The show has been helmed by the director duo Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with the actress after the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man. Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is expected to have a grand release later this year.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates 14 years of her debut Ye Maaya Chesaave; Nayanthara REACTS