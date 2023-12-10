VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked at a theatre while watching Nani starrer Hi Nanna; meets fans
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted watching the Nani-Mrunal Thakur starrer film Hi Nanna. Check it out!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the leading lady of South Indian films especially Tamil and Telugu was recently seen at a theater coming out after watching the Nani starrer film Hi Nanna.
The actress had been accompanied by her friend and was quickly spotted by the visitors at the theater who went into a frenzy and were stuck in complete awe, hooting after seeing their beloved actress off the screen.
Samantha watches Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s film Hi Nanna
Hi Nanna, featuring Nani in the leading roles talks about a love story about a single father who loves his six-year-old daughter more than anything. The story develops into his daughter wanting to know more about her mother but Nani’s character Viraj is reluctant to share it.
One day his daughter finds herself becoming friends with Yashna played by Mrunal Thakur which embroils Viraj to share the love story between his ex-wife and himself. The film focuses on the core theme of a love story while also diving more into the nature of a father-daughter relationship.
The film features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles while Baby Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and many more play crucial roles in it. Shruti Haasan also plays a cameo role in the film.
The film which was released in theaters on the 7th of December is currently running successfully in theaters. The film directed by debutant Shouruy was initially planned to be released on 21st December but owing to the already existing clash release between Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the makers opted to prepone the film.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda for the film Kushi, directed by Shiv Nirvana. The film which was a romantic comedy was however met with mixed reactions and did not do well in the theaters. Moreover, Samantha is next set to feature in an English-Tamil bilingual movie called Chennai Stories, which would serve as her debut in Hollywood movies.
The actress is also part of the Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel which is directed by Family Man fame Raj & DK with Varun Dhawan playing the lead role.
ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends quality time at a school with kids on their Sports Day; PICS
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024