VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked at a theatre while watching Nani starrer Hi Nanna; meets fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the leading lady of South Indian films especially Tamil and Telugu was recently seen at a theater coming out after watching the Nani starrer film Hi Nanna.

The actress had been accompanied by her friend and was quickly spotted by the visitors at the theater who went into a frenzy and were stuck in complete awe, hooting after seeing their beloved actress off the screen.

Samantha watches Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s film Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna, featuring Nani in the leading roles talks about a love story about a single father who loves his six-year-old daughter more than anything. The story develops into his daughter wanting to know more about her mother but Nani’s character Viraj is reluctant to share it.

One day his daughter finds herself becoming friends with Yashna played by Mrunal Thakur which embroils Viraj to share the love story between his ex-wife and himself. The film focuses on the core theme of a love story while also diving more into the nature of a father-daughter relationship.

The film features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles while Baby Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and many more play crucial roles in it. Shruti Haasan also plays a cameo role in the film.

The film which was released in theaters on the 7th of December is currently running successfully in theaters. The film directed by debutant Shouruy was initially planned to be released on 21st December but owing to the already existing clash release between Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the makers opted to prepone the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda for the film Kushi, directed by Shiv Nirvana. The film which was a romantic comedy was however met with mixed reactions and did not do well in the theaters. Moreover, Samantha is next set to feature in an English-Tamil bilingual movie called Chennai Stories, which would serve as her debut in Hollywood movies.

The actress is also part of the Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel which is directed by Family Man fame Raj & DK with Varun Dhawan playing the lead role.

