VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked at Mumbai airport; styles her travel look with a Fendi tote worth Rs 2 Lac

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the beloved actress and fashion icon, managed to turn enough heads with her stunning airport look in Mumbai. The South Indian sensation never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable sense of style, and this time was no exception.

In the viral snapshot captured by paparazzi, Samantha effortlessly combined comfort and style, proving once again that she's a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Her ensemble exuded sophistication and elegance, making it clear why she is considered one of the most fashionable celebrities in the industry.

Samantha proves that fashion is shortlived but style is eternal

Samantha's choice of outfit was both practical and fashionable, perfectly suited for a long-haul flight. She donned a striped casual white shirt paired with white wide-leg trousers that oozed an effortless cool vibe. The attire accentuated her slender figure.

Accessorizing with precision, the Kushi actress wore a pair of stylish sunglasses that added an element of an enigma to her look. A subtle pair of earrings and a Fendi Tote handbag worth Rs 2 Lakhs approx completed the ensemble/ Her loose, wavy hair gave her a relaxed yet glamorous appearance.

What stood out most in Samantha's airport look was her radiant and flawless makeup. Her skin glowed with a natural finish, and her lips sported a subtle neutral shade, allowing her to look fresh and well-rested after her journey.

Kushi success and upcoming projects

Sam’s recent release, Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, has managed to take the box office by storm. The film has been received well by the audience and critics alike. Samantha would soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the web series Citadel India.

