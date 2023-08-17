VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional and teary-eyed listening to THIS special song from Majili

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the musical concert of her upcoming film Kushi despite being on an acting break. During the concert, several songs were performed live by the singers on stage including Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's Priyathama Priyathama from Majili. And it's her reaction to listening to the song that has caught the Internet's attention.

A video of Samantha from a Kushi musical concert has gone viral. It shows the actress getting emotional and holding back her tears listening to the song Priyathama Priyathama from Naga Chaitanya co-starter Majili. The soothing song from Majili features Samantha aka Sravani's unconditional love for Naga Chaitanya, who played the role of her husband in the film. The video, which has gone viral, is receiving a lot of reactions from the audience. A fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Time will heal" Not some scars, Never." Another fan wrote in comments, Saw this in live but they never show Sam on the screen while this performs .. This reaction is different ..anyway itsok she will heals."

Majili, which was released in 2019, marked Samantha and Chaitanya’s fourth film together. The duo starred together in films like Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Manam (2014), and Autonagar Surya (2014). The film is known for its chemistry and performances.

Samantha also took to Instagram and shared the qualities needed before jumping into the next relationship. The actress shared a quote about working and healing oneself before getting into a relationship.

About Kushi

Coming back Kushi has been directed by Shiva Nirvana, who also helmed Majili. The film marks the second collaboration of Samantha with the director and Vijay Deverakonda as well. The romantic comedy reportedly revolves around the unconventional love story of Viplav and Aaradhya, a young couple played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kushi's audio was officially launched at the grand musical concert event, which was held in Hyderabad on August 15 on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

