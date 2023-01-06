VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu papped at Mumbai airport; Dons white-on-white look sans makeup
Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked at airport after a long time and made heads turn with her poised look in all white.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked this early morning at the Mumbai airport. The actress opted for an all-white outfit with no makeup for a travel look. She wore a white sleeveless shirt paired up with matching pants and kept her look simple with makeup and left her tresses open. The actress kept walking as the paparazzi clicked her and also obliged fans for selfies.
