Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of her rigorous workout session; Pens relatable note for trainer

All the fitness junkies out there have experienced a love-hate relationship with their trainers and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no different. She was recently in Kashmir for work and hence skipped her regular workouts with her fitness instructor.

The Kushi actress posted the video of her latest gym session on Instagram after returning from Kashmir along with the note, "I had a really long day doing action...I have scrapes and bruises to prove it. Can we go easy today? @junaid.shaikh88-sureee of course!! And then plans the toughest arms and back work out there is. @junaid.shaikh88 I just want you to know I didn't miss you at all this past month."

For the unversed, the team of the romantic drama featuring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda has already completed the first schedule of the project in Kashmir. To celebrate it, the makers organised a wrap-up party yesterday. In the clip that surfaced on social media, director Shiva Nirvana can be seen welcoming the leads with a bouquet. The fans went berserk over the two stars.

The Shiva Nirvana's directorial will also have Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in key roles. The project that is going to be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, will have music provided by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame. Kushi is scheduled to be released on 23 December this year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the editing of the venture has been performed by Prawin Pudi. Murali G has cranked the camera for the film.

Additionally, the stunner also has Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda in her kitty. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Philip John's Arrangements of Love. Apart from this, she will also work with Varun Dhawan in Citadel.

