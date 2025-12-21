Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to reach her car after being mobbed by fans at a launch event

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted at a launch event in Hyderabad today. A video from the event has since gone viral, showing the actor struggling to make her way to her car as she was surrounded by an overwhelming crowd of fans and photographers. Samantha was seen surrounded by security who struggled with the huge crowd at the event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed at a launch event

In the video, Samantha is seen donning a Kanjeevaram silk saree. The actor exited the venue amid heavy security while fans gather around her, eager to catch a glimpse or take pictures. Despite the chaos, Samantha maintained her composure, politely acknowledging the crowd as she slowly moved toward her vehicle. However, the sheer number of people made it difficult for her to exit smoothly, with security personnel stepping in to clear a path. The incident once again highlighted Samantha’s massive popularity and the frenzy she attracts at public events.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru in the presence of their friends and family on December 1, 2025. Samantha confirmed the news with a sweet post on social media, which gave a glimpse into their intimate wedding ceremony. They got married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Samantha’s Workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is next expected to appear in a lead role in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show is said to be a six-episode venture with Aditya Roy Kapur as her co-lead. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series is based on a Marathi short story titled Vidushak by GA Kulkarni. Samantha recently confirmed that her next film as a lead will be the Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaram, which will be directed by Nandini Reddy.

