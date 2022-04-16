VIDEO: Samantha shells fitness inspiration as she nails deadlift; Aims for a 'strong body & mind'

Samantha is a fitness freak and one such star who does not compromise with her health. She is known for her dedication towards fitness and her social media proves the same. The Jaanu star always makes it a point to sweat out in the gym and has shared a glimpse of her intense workout regime on her social media. Today, yet again, the beauty gave out major fitness inspiration with her latest intense workout video.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a workout video that is the perfect start to her weekend. She can be seen acing squats while lifting the weights and keeping them above her head. Dressed in a purple sports bra and a pair of pastel pink gym shorts, Samantha can be seen being in her beast mode at the gym.

The actress aspires for a strong bond and mind as she is set to physically challenge herself for this year and the next year. Sharing the video, Samantha also shared her fitness plan as she wrote, Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time,” One simply cannot miss her washboard abs that are pretty much visible in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 29 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Recently, the makers shared a glimpse of the film's first track Two Two, showing the trio in fun mode & romance. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release.

Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. The diva also has a Hindi film titled Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood project Arrangements of Love with John Philips.

