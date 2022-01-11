VIDEO: Samantha takes no equipment 'level-up' workout challenge in 2022; Kiara Advani COMMENTS

We have seen several challenges in the last couple of years. From pillow challenge to trick Shot Challenge, we have enjoyed it all. Now, South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has brought the latest workout challenge. The actress is calling It ‘Level Up’ Challenge. Inviting everyone to be a part of this exciting challenge, she penned an Instagram post.

Samantha shared a video of her doing an intense workout. The clip was accompanied with the caption, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN..When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge”. Actress Kiara Advani also commented on the post with a fire emoji.

However, this is not the first time the actress has shared such inspiring video. Samantha frequently shares glimpse from her workout sessions and motivates her fans to indulge in fitness, just like their beloved star. Besides fitness goals, the star also shares other updates from her personal and professional life. Her pets, Hash and Saasha also make appearances on the actress’ Instagram feed.

Taking about her professional life, Samantha will star in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has both written and directed the film. Jointly bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Samantha. The project is likely to hit the silver screens in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Samantha has also bagged her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. The actress will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman in the film which is touted as an adaptation of the novel of the same name.