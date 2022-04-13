VIDEO: Sameera Reddy dons a neon bikini, gives a glimpse of her family time in Maldives

Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde and their two kids Nyra and Hans recently jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a family vacation. The actress who is having a gala time on the island has been sharing fun snippets on her social media handle. Now, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her family time at the beach.

Sharing the video, Sameera captioned the post as, "True Blue I love you #familytime." After Sameera posted the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. They took to the comments section and dropped their reactions to the video.

Sameera is seen in a neon green bikini, teamed with silver hoop earrings for the day outing. The video features several glimpses of her children having fun, taking a dip on the island, and playing with their father.

Sameera Reddy is an avid social media and uses her Instagram handle as a medium to spread positivity on the body, imperfections, insecurities and self-love. Recently, Sameera took to her Instagram account and opened up about dealing with an alopecia condition that causes hair loss. She said she was diagnosed with alopecia in 2016, after the birth of her son.

After marrying Akshay Varde in 2013, the actress quit acting and is living a family life. However, she is a star on social media. Her Instagram reels with her mother-in-law often go viral.

