Video: Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev seeks blessings at Tirupati temple

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev who were stuck in Barcelona due to the Covid-19 pandemic are finally back in India. The couple is seen meeting their friends on dinner and are spending some good time together with their family. Shriya Saran has now visited the Tirupati temple with her husband Andrei Koscheev.

One can see, Shriya is looking pretty in a pastel dress while Andrei Koscheev follows Hindu traditions and is wearing puja outfit. The couple also clicked a lot of selfies with their fans before getting into their car. Shriya and Andrei are one of the adorable couples who are grabbing all the attention on their adorable chemistry.

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Shriya will be seen playing a small yet important role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. The actress will be seen opposite in the film with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The film was scheduled to release on October but since the post production of RRR is currently in the pipeline and is expected to be completed only by the next month, the makers hafe postponed the film's release. New release date will be announced soon.