VIDEO: Shriya Saran sets her beach mode on as she spends time with daughter Radha in bikini

Shriya Saran recently celebrated her 41st birthday on a beachside alongside her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and their adorable daughter, Radha. In a recent video she shared, the doe-eyed actress can be seen relishing her beach getaway while sporting a vibrant pink and yellow floral bikini, exuding effortless charm.

When it comes to celebrating birthdays with her loved ones, Shriya Saran undoubtedly excels with finesse. She generously shared a series of snapshots from her birthday festivities, capturing moments of her cutting into a delectable chocolate cake, accompanied by her doting husband.

The achievements of Shriya Saran

Despite the passage of decades in the competitive world of showbiz, this remarkably talented actress continues to hold the coveted title of a scintillating star. Her timeless beauty, poised demeanor, and remarkable acting prowess remain unparalleled. Language barriers are no obstacle for this stunning diva, as she fearlessly embraces roles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English films, showcasing her versatility and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Shriya Saran’s contribution to the film industry is phenomenal and her list of blockbusters is endless, a few being Sivaji: The Boss, Chhatrapati, Kanthaswamy, Don Seenu, Nenunnanu, Tagore, Chennakesava Reddy, RRR and the list goes on.

In matters of fashion, she effortlessly displays her unique style through both daring attire choices and traditional outfits.

What’s going on in her professional front

The Drishyam actress had two releases this year, the PAN Indian film Kabzaa directed by R. Chandru, and Music School alongside Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi. It was an Indian musical film that was dubbed in Telugu and Hindi languages written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

Shriya Saran's longtime love affair with organza sarees and backless blouse