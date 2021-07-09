VIDEO: Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev plays a credit card trick with her & it will leave you in splits

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev have been living together in Barcelona, Spain for the past three years. and are planning to relocate soon to India.

South and Bollywood actor Shriya Saran is married to Barcelona based Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev. The actress is super active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with some fun videos of herself and Andrei Koscheev. The stunner has shared another cute video of her husband Andrei Koscheev playing a credit card trick with her and it is sure to leave you in splits. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Just like that #magic @andreikoscheev."

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev have been living together in Barcelona, Spain for the past three years. They have decided to relocate to India soon and have already started prepping up for the same. Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018.



Shriya is enjoying every bit of her life with Andrei Koscheev. Recently, she enjoyed a video of herself enjoying kathak with Andrei Koscheev and it is too beautiful to miss.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shriya shared her learnings from the lockdown. She said, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home."

