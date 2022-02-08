VIDEO: Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika indulging in ‘arts and craft time’ is all things fun

It is of paramount importance to stay in touch with your inner child. Listen to your heart and let your creativity flow. Setting an example for the same, Salaar actress Shruti Haasan also indulged in some creative time with beau Santanu Hazarika. The star shared a short Instagram video where the lovebirds are seen engrossed in some arts and craft time.

What caught out eyes was Shruti Haasan’s scrapbook which was full of life with its colours. Her sister Akshara Haasan also shared the fun video. The adorable siblings are always in sink and their love for one another is palpable on social media.

Shruti Haasan is a person with many talents. She has not only proved her mettle as an actor but is also known for her soothing voice. Time and again, the star has given us some memorable numbers. These include Ningi Haddu, Kannulada, Down Down, etc. The actress has managed to strike a perfect balance between all her expertise.