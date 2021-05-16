VIDEO: Shruti Haasan and rumoured BF Shantanu have a hilarious reply to a fan's question on farting

Shruti Haasan is making most of the lockdown and is keeping herself distracted by taking up fun activities and clicking goofy photos with Shantanu Hazarika.

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika are clicking goofy photos and enjoying the lockdown period at home. Shruti, as we all know is active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her stunning photos. Recently, she decided to take up some fun questions on Instagram. One of the questions asked was, "do you fart." To this, Shantanu Hazarika replied, "oh please, I live in a gas chamber," and Shruti who could not stop laughing adds, "sometimes depends on what I eat."

Shruti Haasan is making most of the lockdown and is keeping herself distracted by taking up fun activities. Her boyfriend Shantanu is accompanying her by staying in her house. Recently, Shruti shared a collage of her giving cool poses with Shantanu and captioned it, "Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art." Her bestie Tamannaah Bhatia was quick to comment as she wrote, "cuties."

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti recently reacted to the dating rumours with doodle artist Shantanu Hazarika. When asked about fans are curious to know if she is dating Santanu, Shruti replied, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

