VIDEO: Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika groove to a funky music and it is all things fun

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika make for a refreshingly unorthodox couple. Yet again, these two have shared tidbits about their chemistry and iron-clad bond with the fans. Giving another insight into their pleasing routine, the Salaar star posted a short clip on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen grooving on some funky music with her doodler beau.

The lovebirds are totally in the sink as they flaunt their love for music and dance. The actress titled the video, "@Santanu_Hazarika_arts you had my heart at dances to a discordant system".

Shruti Haasan is extremely vocal about her relationship with the visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The live-in couple often makes adorable appearances together on social media and at events.

A few days ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Santanu Hazarika got candid about his relationship and was quoted saying that he and the actor are already “married creatively”. He further revealed that his ladylove inspires him a lot creatively and called them an inspirational couple.

Up next, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the action drama also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, she will also work alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in their next. Directed by KS Ravindra, the project marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with Shruti Haasan. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Mega 154 has been tentatively named Waltair Veerayya.

