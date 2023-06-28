VIDEO: Shruti Haasan embraces nostalgia with old heartbreak song she wrote; Hrithik Roshan showers praise

Apart from her notable acting career, Shruti Haasan is also recognized for her remarkable singing talents. Her passion for music has been evident throughout her journey. Recently, Shruti demonstrated her deep connection to music by sharing a video on her Instagram. The video featured her singing one of the very first songs she had written, evoking a rush of memories for the artist. She composed the song at the age of 20, adding a nostalgic touch to her musical expression.

Shruti Haasan revisits an old song she wrote

The Veera Simha Reddy actress posted a video of her singing the song called Why. She revealed that when she initially wrote this song, she was not in a good place. But now, she is revisiting it from a happy place. From the caption she shared with the video, the personal growth that the actress has had since she wrote the song is pretty evident. She wrote that as the years passed, she learned to honor and respect all her emotions with grace.

Her caption read, " So wrote this when I was twenty … it was was one of those songs I loved but it made me feel a bit silly so I never really thought to re visit it even … over time I’ve learned to honour and respect all of my emotions and give them the space and grace they deserve .. I was so heartbroken at twenty and I felt like such a fool and let me tell you things didn’t change for a while."

Also, Shruti added that this song was on her first ever EP that she had released, even though it was not called Why but Tamizh then, as it had a few lines of Tamil poetry at the beginning. The writer of that poetry was none other than her father, Kamal Haasan. She added in her caption, "now I’m happy to revisit this from a happy space and share one of the earliest songs I ever wrote with all of you. Why was on my first ever EP but it was called ‘tamizh’ then cause the intro had a few lines of Tamizh poetry written by my daddy dearest Kamal Haasan."

Comments flood Shruti’s post praising her vocals and songwriting

Her video was filled with comments with everyone praising her vocal talent and songwriting skills. Hrithik Roshan was one of them, as he commented under her post that the song was amazing.

Other users also began to share their own personal experiences of heartbreak, with one user commenting, "You have to revisit, though it's painful worth to recall them because it's also an experience which would grown you as a person to this level.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kamal Hasaan revealed Shah Rukh Khan did Hey Ram on THIS one CONDITION